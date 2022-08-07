"Just a little bit better than him" – RAW star destroys Bobby Lashley in an explosive promo

WWE Superstar Ciampa has shared his thoughts on United States Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their clash on Monday.

Last week, Ciampa took down Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat Match before facing AJ Styles in a singles matchup. With some help from The Miz, he defeated The Phenomenal One to become the number one contender for the US Title.

In a backstage promo, Ciampa acknowledged that Lashley was a great man with several accomplishments. However, he pointed out that The All Mighty had always left something to be desired.

"I am not here to take anything away from Bobby Lashley. He is a proud United States Champion. The All Mighty One is not just a catchphrase. This is a guy who's a national wrestling champion, almost an Olympian but third on the ladder," Ciampa said. "He's a hell of an MMA fighter in Bellator, not the UFC. Bobby Lashley served in the United States Army but he is not a Marine. My point is that Bobby always leaves just a little bit of room for somebody to be just a little bit better than him." (From 0:01 - 0:37)

Check out the video below:

Ciampa vowed to win the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley

During the promo, the former NXT Champion mentioned that he was the greatest to ever set foot in the ring, and with The Miz by his side, the odds were strongly in his favor.

"I am the greatest sports entertainer of all time. I'm not just good, I'm not just great. I am the greatest. And I have the Miz factor by my side. And with Miz leading the way, we're talking about a guy who wasn't just a United States Champion, he was a world champion. He's been in the ring with champions. He has Lashley scouted and the fact of the matter is Bobby Lashley doesn't even know half of what I'm capable of in that ring," Ciampa said. (From 0:38 - 1:13)

The star further announced that he would emerge as the new WWE United States Champion this Monday Night on RAW.

Do you think Ciampa will be able to dethrone The All Mighty this Monday Night on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far