WWE RAW star has eight-word message about new faction

Factions never get old in the world of professional wrestling, and WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque perhaps knows this best. After the Royal Rumble 2024 winner and former Women's Champion, Bayley introduced Damage CTRL two years ago, another wrestler has now followed in the footsteps of the Role Model.

Sonya Deville resurfaced on the May 20 episode of WWE RAW and wasted little time. She recruited Zoey Stark and ex-UFC mauler, Shayna Baszler, who had been underutilized in the women's tag team division.

Although Stark and Baszler failed to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship this past Monday on the red brand, it seems only a matter of time before the new faction takes flight. Taking to her Instagram account, Deville had a confident eight-word remark about her latest project, Pure Fusion Collective, on WWE RAW. You can check out her post by clicking here.

Trending

"I love bad b**ches, that’s my f**** problem 💣 #PFC," Sonya Deville wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The trio are currently embroiled in a feud with Damage CTRL, who were received as the babyface team during the Triple Threat title contest on WWE RAW. Nevertheless, Women's Tag Team Champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (Unholy Union) retained their gold.

When Bayley discussed the lack of women's factions in WWE

Although it ended up with her getting booted out of the faction she created, Bayley is certainly proud of what she was able to accomplish in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Damage CTRL was the first women's faction in WWE. They debuted in 2022 with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY as the original members, and grew the following year with the addition of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani in February 2023, Bayley discussed going to Triple H with the idea of starting an all-women's faction. She revealed that Dakota Kai was always in consideration, but SKY was brought in later.

"I just thought like, there's no women's faction. There's been trios. To me, if it were up to me, there would be more of us. There's been trios but there's never been like a big faction. I talked to Hunter about this a couple WrestleManias ago and he told me like, 'Well, you need to know why are you guys together. You guys are cool together, but find the reason why. Me and DX were this. Me and Evolution were this. Explain those things.' Then I was like, maybe I need to think about it more," Bayley said.

Asuka got sidelined in May 2024 after she and Kairi Sane dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash: France. The timeline of her return is not known as of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback