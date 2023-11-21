WWE RAW star names Rhea Ripley as ally for potential WarGames match

A WWE RAW star has revealed that she would choose Rhea Ripley as her ally in a potential WarGames match.

Survivor Series 2023 will take this Saturday night at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Tonight's episode of RAW is the red brand's final edition before the highly anticipated premium live event this weekend. Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark after the 29-year-old won a Battle Royal on the November 6 episode of RAW to become the #1 contender.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Zoey Stark named several stars she would align with for a potential WarGames match. Stark named Ivy Nile, Shayna Baszler, Becky Lynch, and her Survivor Series opponent, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley:

"I'm going to throw Ivy Nile in there right now because she's a very good friend of mine. I absolutely love Ivy... I feel like Shayna would be very good to be on the same team. I want to say her name, but I really don't want to say her name. Rhea Ripley, I got to give her credit. She's dominant. She's a bada**...And then Becky Lynch, she's always fun to be around. She's another bada** in there," she said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE writer predicts Zoey Stark's downfall after match with Rhea Ripley

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo does not believe Zoey Stark is in a prominent position in the company despite challenging for the Women's World Championship this Saturday at Survivor Series.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that the promotion just needs opponents for Ripley, which is why Stark is receiving the opportunity at the premium live event. He added that Stark would likely fall back to the middle of the card if she didn't win the title this weekend:

"I don't think she's in a prominent spot at all bro. I think they just need opponents for Rhea Ripley. Next month it will be Shayna Baszler...Yeah, but right after this, you know, she's gonna go right down to the middle of the pack bro," Vince Russo said. [16:44 - 17:01]

Ripley has been dominant so far during her reign as Women's World Champion. It will be interesting to see if Stark can pull off the upset and defeat The Judgment Day member at Survivor Series.

