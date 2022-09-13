"She made me a bigger superstar" - WWE RAW star praises Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently opened up on her rivalry with Becky Lynch and how she benefitted from their feud.

The EST of WWE lost to Becky Lynch in 26 seconds last year at SummerSlam. The two women have since had an on-and-off rivalry on RAW, where Belair avenged the loss at WrestleMania. The rivalry came full circle at this year's SummerSlam when she overcame Big Time Becks in a grueling match and shook hands.

The RAW Women's Champion sat down with Inside the Ropes while WWE was in Cardiff for Clash at the Castle. She spoke about how satisfying it was for her feud with Becky Lynch to begin and end with a handshake. The RAW Women's Champion noted that she's learned a lot from Lynch in her career.

"Becky Lynch, she's an amazing person inside the ring and outside the ring," said Belair. "No other better person to learn from. I mean, I feel like I've had so much growth just by working with her and she's helped me tremendously. Even through the whole story of at first 26-seconds everyone's like 'oh you're mometum is completely gone.' Actually, Becky Lynch has made me a bigger superstar." [03:23 - 03:44]

Belair added that Becky Lynch makes sure that the women's championships are represented in the company, and the two have bonded during their year-long storyline.

"She makes sure that women are at the forefront of everything and makes sure those titles are always represented no matter what. I've learned so much from her inside and outside the ring. I've definitely bonded with her." [03:52 - 04:04]

Bianca Belair reveals jobs she had to do before getting to WWE

The EST of WWE recently partook in a thread on social media about jobs people had to do before what they are doing now.

Bianca Belair had quite the list of previous jobs and claimed that everyone should have to work in customer service once because it will lead to kinder people. She revealed that she was in mall retail, sold cable at Walmart, and was a waitress but quit on her second day. The EST stated that she was also a bank teller and a receptionist at a law firm.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

Sold Cable in WM

Hostess->Waitress->Bartender was the goal (quit 2nd day as

Bank Teller

Receptionist at Law Firm

Flavor Company

*every1 should do a customer service job You will be a lot nicer in the future Matthew Welty @MatthewJWelty Jobs I had before I do what I do:

Nursing home laundry, water park concessions, landscaper, Timberland outlet store, gas station cashier, car detailer, Dick’s Sporting Goods footwear, Foot Locker, J. Crew, menswear e-commerce intern. Jobs I had before I do what I do:Nursing home laundry, water park concessions, landscaper, Timberland outlet store, gas station cashier, car detailer, Dick’s Sporting Goods footwear, Foot Locker, J. Crew, menswear e-commerce intern. Mall RetailSold Cable in WMHostess->Waitress->Bartender was the goal (quit 2nd day as waitress.be kind to waiters. the job isn’t easy)Bank TellerReceptionist at Law FirmFlavor Company*every1 should do a customer service job You will be a lot nicer in the future twitter.com/MatthewJWelty/… Mall RetailSold Cable in WMHostess->Waitress->Bartender was the goal (quit 2nd day as waitress.be kind to waiters. the job isn’t easy)Bank TellerReceptionist at Law FirmFlavor Company *every1 should do a customer service job You will be a lot nicer in the future twitter.com/MatthewJWelty/…

Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch 161 days ago at WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see how long The EST can remain champion.

Who do you want to see Bianca Belair defend the title against on the RAW roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Inside the Ropes and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha