WWE RAW star reacts to former stable reuniting without her

A WWE RAW star has reacted to her former faction reuniting outside of the company.

SAnitY was a faction comprised of Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and Killian Dain. The faction was popular in NXT but their main roster run was a massive letdown. Nikki Cross is currently the only remaining member of the group still on WWE's roster.

Her husband, former superstar Killian Dain now known as Big Damo on the independent scene, shared a post of the former SAnitY members reuniting in Progress Wrestling. He asked fans if they wanted to see more of the faction in a post on Instagram earlier today.

Nikki Cross took to her Instagram story to react to the reunion of her former faction. She shared an image from their appearance in Progress Wrestling and added a heart emoji, as seen in the image below.

Cross reacts to the SAnity reunion on social media.

Vince Russo claims Nikki Cross should respond to WWE embarrassing her on RAW

Nikki Cross recently returned to WWE television, but Vince Russo is not a fan of how the promotion is booking her character.

The 34-year-old star has seemingly been in a trance while appearing on RAW, and Vince Russo believes that the company is trying to make her look bad. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, the former WWE writer suggested that Cross get back at the company by completely buying into the gimmick they have given her:

"Bro, the only way you get back at them is when they do something like this to you if you don't sell it, and you take it even further. Bro, they put a dress on Big Vito because he was my friend. And what did Big Vito do, bro? He wore the dress to the airport. He wore the dress out to dinner. He wore the dress everywhere he went, and that stuck it so far up their backsides." [From 37:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Nikki Cross captured the RAW Women's Championship once while portraying the Nikki A.S.H. character. However, she hasn't been in a position to challenge for a title as of late and has seemingly gotten lost in the shuffle in the women's division on RAW. Only time will tell if the former champion will be able to get back on track in the months ahead.

