WWE RAW star reflects on epic moment he recently shared with Triple H

Triple H still appears frequently on WWE television despite no longer being an active in-ring competitor. Seth Rollins, the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, recently opened up about his interaction with The Game at Night of Champions.

On May 27, Rollins defeated AJ Styles in Saudi Arabia to win his fifth WWE world title. After the match, The Visionary's former on-screen mentor entered the ring and presented him with the brand new World Heavyweight Championship.

In an interview on My Love Letter to Wrestling, Rollins reflected on his "cool" experience with WWE's Chief Content Officer:

"I definitely think it's been a journey for both of us, to be honest with you. Triple H came into creative power kind of on a whim at the end of last year. He's obviously gone through some major life experiences and some huge changes over the past few years, and I have as well. I do think our roads sort of paralleled and then kind of came together at this very cool moment holding up that new title at Night of Champions. It was nice. It was very much a full circle moment I think for both of us."

Full Press Wrestling @FPC_Wrestling Rollins won the first NXT Title and now the first WWE World Heavyweight Title. Triple H running the show each time. #NightOfChampions Rollins won the first NXT Title and now the first WWE World Heavyweight Title. Triple H running the show each time. #NightOfChampions https://t.co/jFgpPg6Pmg

Rollins previously appeared alongside Triple H as members of the villainous Authority faction between 2014 and 2016. The storyline culminated in 2017 at WrestleMania 33, where Rollins defeated the NXT founder in an Unsanctioned match.

Seth Rollins explains what the WWE world title means to him

Before his recent win over AJ Styles, Seth Rollins had not held a world championship since 2019.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Triple H and Seth Rollins backstage at Night Of Champions Triple H and Seth Rollins backstage at Night Of Champions 🏆 https://t.co/WQw8IQGg47

WWE's introduction of another world title was met with a mixed response, with some viewing it as secondary to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rollins, however, believes the male roster deserves a full-time world title holder:

"I think just kinda calling it the work-rate title is a little bit underselling it. At the end of the day, the title exists because our roster is so chock-full of talent, right? There's just too much to have one champion that's not around very much."

Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest on Monday's episode of RAW. The following night, Bron Breakker surprisingly challenged the former Shield member to a match.

What do you make of the new world title? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit My Love Letter to Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes