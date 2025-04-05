WWE RAW star could replace Kevin Owens as Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent: "I'd say yes"

  • home icon
By Divesh Merani
Modified Apr 05, 2025
Randy Orton (Image via WWE.com)

Randy Orton is without a WrestleMania opponent, with two weeks to go. This is because his planned match with Kevin Owens is off after the former Universal Champion revealed he needed immediate neck surgery.

It was a heartbreaking turn of events. But, when there's misfortune, there is opportunity. WWE's new plans for Orton for WrestleMania 41 aren't exactly known yet, although it could involve Nick Aldis. The SmackDown general manager was on the receiving end of an RKO during the show.

Regardless, a RAW Superstar has thrown his name into the hat. Karrion Kross took to his official X/Twitter handle to send a message to his fans, a lot of whom have been advocating for the former NXT Champion to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

Kross tweeted that he has noticed their support and would say yes to a match against The Viper:

"Just letting you all know that I see the tags. And you know I’d say yes. Let’s see what happens," tweeted Kross.
It remains to be seen whether WWE will move Karrion Kross over to SmackDown for a feud with Randy Orton. He does have an ongoing angle on RAW, as a background player in AJ Styles' feud with Logan Paul. Kross has also been seen talking to Dominik Mysterio in secret backstage.

Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

