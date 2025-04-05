WWE RAW star could replace Kevin Owens as Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent: "I'd say yes"

Randy Orton is without a WrestleMania opponent, with two weeks to go. This is because his planned match with Kevin Owens is off after the former Universal Champion revealed he needed immediate neck surgery.

It was a heartbreaking turn of events. But, when there's misfortune, there is opportunity. WWE's new plans for Orton for WrestleMania 41 aren't exactly known yet, although it could involve Nick Aldis. The SmackDown general manager was on the receiving end of an RKO during the show.

Regardless, a RAW Superstar has thrown his name into the hat. Karrion Kross took to his official X/Twitter handle to send a message to his fans, a lot of whom have been advocating for the former NXT Champion to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

Kross tweeted that he has noticed their support and would say yes to a match against The Viper:

"Just letting you all know that I see the tags. And you know I’d say yes. Let’s see what happens," tweeted Kross.

It remains to be seen whether WWE will move Karrion Kross over to SmackDown for a feud with Randy Orton. He does have an ongoing angle on RAW, as a background player in AJ Styles' feud with Logan Paul. Kross has also been seen talking to Dominik Mysterio in secret backstage.

