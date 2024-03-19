WWE RAW star reveals viral moment was unplanned

A WWE RAW star has disclosed that a viral moment earlier this month was unplanned. This week's edition of the red brand will go down at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The name being discussed is Valhalla.

Michael Cole worked as an announcer on WWE SmackDown for the past few years, but the company recently shook things up. Corey Graves is now the lead commentator on the blue brand and calls the action with Wade Barrett. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee now calls WWE RAW with Cole every Monday night.

In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Valhalla revealed that Michael Cole was unaware she would be giving him her antlers. She said Cole's reaction was genuine, and the moment was unplanned.

"No, I did not make him a pair. I guess I could bring him this deer head. But it is a special thing. You have to be bestowed the antlers, so we will see when they make an appearance. No one knew I was doing that. No one knew, especially not Michael [Cole]. That reaction of his was 100% organic and he had no idea what was happening. He just really loves those stinking antlers, so I am just going to keep trying to integrate them as best I can," she said. [00:06 - 00:41]

Michael Cole reveals who he thinks will replace him in WWE

Michael Cole has been with the company since 1997 but recently shared that he may retire when he turns 60.

Speaking with Awful Announcing, the 55-year-old claimed that his former broadcast partner could be the one to replace him as lead announcer. Michael Cole noted that Corey Graves has a great opportunity on SmackDown and complimented him as a human being.

"Corey now has a Corey Graves voice. A lot of the issues we had were that we tried to develop commentators to be Michael Cole. Now, we have a chance to develop Corey Graves. I truly, honestly believe he's going to be the one to replace me. He's an incredible human being. He has a great opportunity," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Michael Cole has established himself as the voice of WWE over the years and will be missed when he eventually decides to retire.

