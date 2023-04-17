WWE RAW star says he received a "standing ovation from everybody" backstage after huge match

In what is widely considered one of the most iconic matches in WWE RAW history, Shawn Michaels defeated Shelton Benjamin in a one-on-one bout in May 2005. Benjamin recently revealed that the contest was met with great love from those behind the curtain.

After debuting on the main roster in 2002 as part of Team Angle, the former collegiate wrestler began his journey as a singles performer a few years later. To this day, many believe Benjamin's match against HBK was one of the best bouts of their careers.

During a recent interview with WhatCulture, The Gold Standard revealed that he received a huge round of applause from his colleagues backstage after the RAW match.

“That night after the match, when I went back into Gorilla [backstage], [there was a] standing ovation from everybody, and everyone kept saying how good it was, and it’s one of those things. I honestly didn’t really realize how good it was until, as I said, it kept getting all the fan fare.” (From 3:23 to 3:44)

The most noteworthy spot from the match came when HBK hit Benjamin with his Sweet Chin Music finisher after the latter springboarded off the ropes.

Shelton Benjamin recently celebrated a WWE milestone

In December 2022, the former RAW Tag Team Champion reached a massive milestone as he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut.

Following the incredible achievement, many fellow stars and industry veterans thanked Shelton Benjamin for his contribution to the company over the last two decades.

WWE @WWE WWE Superstars and Legends discuss the influence and legacy of @Sheltyb803 as WWE celebrates the 20-year anniversary of his #SmackDown debut. WWE Superstars and Legends discuss the influence and legacy of @Sheltyb803 as WWE celebrates the 20-year anniversary of his #SmackDown debut. https://t.co/yARhn0YKkm

Shelton Benjamin was famously part of the WWE developmental class of 2002, which included other top stars such as John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar.

