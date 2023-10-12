WWE RAW star seemingly takes a subtle shot at Edge after ratings for AEW Dynamite and NXT come out

Edge was present last night on AEW Dynamite in a show that had everyone talking, going against WWE NXT. The two shows were on the same night for the first time in a year, and Dynamite was trounced by NXT in the ratings. Judgment Day member Finn Balor appears to have taken a subtle shot at Edge while also wishing Rhea Ripley a happy birthday.

At the end of the night, NXT and Dynamite both had excellent shows, with the former even featuring The Undertaker, John Cena, and Rhea Ripley, among others. While the main storylines saw only the regular stars compete, there was a lot happening on NXT. The ratings for the shows have come in, and NXT had a viewership of 921,000 with a 0.30 in the key demo category, while Dynamite had 609,000 and 0.26 - a significant difference.

Now, Finn Balor appears to have taken a shot at Edge in a post where he's wishing Rhea Ripley a happy birthday. The Hall of Famer leaving WWE to join AEW has been one of the most talked about topics recently and has been a key factor in expecting Tony Khan's promotion to do better. The star posted a picture of when The Judgment Day took out the WWE Hall of Famer, featuring all four members standing tall over him.

While it didn't appear to be a direct message, comments on the tweet also found it to be a subtle shot at The Rated-R Superstar.

