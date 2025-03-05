WWE RAW star sends 5-word message to Becky Lynch after her personal announcement

A popular 42-year-old WWE RAW Superstar recently took to social media to send a five-word message after Becky Lynch's major announcement. The name in question is Natalya.

In early 2024, Rhea Ripley had to vacate the Women's World Championship due to an injury. Becky Lynch capitalized on this opportunity to win the title in a Women's Battle Royal. However, The Man's reign did not last long as she dropped the gold to Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

The arch-rivals faced each other once again on the May 27, 2024, edition of RAW, but Lynch failed to recapture the title. This was the last time Big Time Becks was seen on WWE TV.

Amid rumors of her return, Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to react to topping Sports Illustrated's list of 20 Greatest Women's WWE Superstars of All Time. The Man also made a massive announcement about the release of a new paperback version of her best-selling book.

Check out her Instagram post below.

This post caught Natalya's attention, and she left a comment on it. The RAW star sent a five-word message, highlighting that Becky Lynch's book inspired her.

"A book that inspired me…….," she commented.

Check out a screenshot of Natalya's comment below.

Screenshot of Natalya's comment [Image credits: Becky Lynch's Instagram]

WWE personality wants to see Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 41

On a recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts said he wanted to see a match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 41 if The Man returned ahead of The Show of Shows.

"Don't forget Becky Lynch hasn't come back yet. What about Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch? Did we even think about that? Becky Lynch hasn't come back yet. Okay, that's my WrestleMania match, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, boom."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the rumored return of Becky Lynch before WrestleMania 41.

