WWE RAW star sends a message to Austin Theory after failed cash-in; tags John Cena

Austin Theory might have failed to successfully cash-in his MITB contract but received a positive message from WWE RAW star Baron Corbin.

In the main event of WWE RAW, Theory cashed-in his contract on The Visionary for the United States Championship. However, it was spoiled by Bobby Lashley, who dragged the referee out of the ring, and Seth Rollins capitalized on the chaos by hitting Theory with The Stomp for the win.

Theory joined a list of WWE Superstars who have won the Money in the Bank briefcase but were unable to cash-in to become a champion. Former MITB winner Baron Corbin had a message for Theory.

"Hey @_Theory1 welcome to the club. We are a special group led by @JohnCena," Corbin tweeted.

Previously, John Cena, Damien Sandow, Braun Strowman, and Baron Corbin have failed to successfully cash-in their contracts. Apart from this, Mr. Kennedy and Otis have won the contract but lost to fellow superstars.

Austin Theory confronted John Cena on his anniversary month

Earlier this year, Austin Theory was at the top of the world in pro wrestling as he was Vince McMahon's pet project and the next star in the making. With McMahon's help, he got a match at WrestleMania 38 and became the youngest United States Champion.

Unfortunately, the spell dried out as Vince McMahon retired from the company and passed on his duties to his successors. The new regime has scrapped almost every budding project, including Theory's push to be the next top guy in the company.

In June, WWE celebrated John Cena's 20th anniversary with the company. On the 27th June episode of RAW, Theory confronted John Cena during his anniversary show.

He cut a promo on the Leader of Cenation before Cena decided to walk out as Theory turned to take a selfie. The two were set to face each other down the line but plans changed with the rise of the new regime.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Theory after his shocking unsuccessful cash-in attempt.

