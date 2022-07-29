WWE RAW star sends a message to Vince McMahon after his retirement 

WWE RAW star and Street Profits member Angelo Dawkins wished nothing but the best for the recently retired Vince McMahon.

The ex-Chairman of WWE shocked the world when he announced his retirement this July. Since then, the position of CEO has been shared by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan. Meanwhile, Triple H has become the new head of the creative team.

In an interview on Busted Open Radio, Dawkins spoke about the retirement of his former boss. He called McMahon an icon and that the former chairman gave the Street Profits good advice.

“I mean, Vince is an icon in this business, both entertainment and outside of WWE. Wish him nothing but the best. He’s always believed in me and [Montez Ford], especially. He’s always given us great advice and all that … We wish him nothing but the best.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The Street Profits are set to take on The Usos for a chance to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The match will take place at SummerSlam with Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee.

Angelo Dawkins spoke about Vince McMahon and Triple H's influence on his and Montez Ford's WWE career.

Aside from The Revival (AKA FTR in AEW), The Street Profits are the only team that has held the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships.

However, it looks like their confidence and success can also be credited to some important people from backstage.

During the same interview, Dawkins spoke about the influence of Vince McMahon and Triple H on him and Montez Ford. He then added that he is confident about The Game for taking on the new role.

“Just him [Triple H] being able to give us [Street Profits] advice and stuff like that, even when we were in NXT... Him and Vince always were able to tell like, ‘Hey, don’t be afraid to be you. You guys belong here. Y’all need to start acting like y’all belong here. Act like y’all run the place a little bit.’ … Even though Vince has gone and wish him nothing but the best, we got Triple H, and he’s gonna pick up and keep the ball rolling,” said Dawkins.

For now, fans are anticipating some changes that could happen in the future under Triple H's leadership. What do you expect from the company now that The Game controls creative? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

