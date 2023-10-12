WWE RAW star sends three-word message amid singles push speculation

WWE is reportedly pushing a former RAW Tag Team Champion in singles competition due to his tag team partner being injured. The superstar recently sent a three-word message amid all the speculations.

The name in question is Ivar of The Viking Raiders, who were engaged in a feud with The New Day in the past few weeks. The two teams faced each other in a Viking Rules match on August 28, 2023, episode of RAW, which Erik and Ivar won.

With his tag team partner getting sidelined due to injury, Ivar blamed The New Day for Erik's injury and took himself to demolish them. Last week on RAW, Xavier Woods defeated the 39-year-old. However, the Viking took out both Woods and Kofi Kingston after the match. This week on RAW, the former NXT star defeated Kingston in a Viking Rules match.

Following his win against former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in a Viking Rules match, Ivar took to his Instagram account to share a message. He posted a picture of himself, hitting Kingston with a moonsault.

Check out Ivar's Instagram post below:

With Ivar scoring impressive wins in singles competition, the former tag team champion may go after a singles title after the feud with The New Day ends.

WWE is reportedly pushing Ivar for singles competition

Following Erik's injury, Ivar has shown tremendous skills inside the squared circle in one-on-one matches. The former tag team champion also seems to have the potential to dominate the singles competition.

According to reports, the WWE creative team has decided to give Ivar his first singles run in the promotion in Erik's absence.

"The decision was made because Ray Rowe [Erik] is out after surgery, said to be for at least six months, is to push Ivar as a singles player. In the past when one member of a tag team that’s usually an exclusive team gets hurt, they’ve just not used the other much," WON reports. [H/T NoDQ]

What are your views about Ivar's recent performances? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE