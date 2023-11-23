WWE RAW star sends three-word warning to Rhea Ripley

A WWE RAW star has delivered a three-word warning to Rhea Ripley ahead of Survivor Series.

The Eradicator overcame the odds earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel and successfully defended the Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way match. A few weeks ago on RAW, Zoey Stark emerged victorious in a Battle Royal to become the number one contender and is now scheduled to challenge for the title at Survivor Series this Saturday.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark invaded The Judgment Day's lounge during this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio showed up, and The Queen of Spades delivered a message to the champion.

Baszler claimed she had seen enough of Rhea Ripley on the red brand and added to her message today on social media. The veteran shared the clip of her confrontation with Ripley from RAW and added that "we all have" seen enough of The Eradicator, as seen in her post below.

WWE legend reacts to Rhea Ripley and Adam Pearce's segment on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thought Rhea Ripley and Adam Pearce oversold their promo on this past Monday's episode of RAW.

The Judgment Day defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the main event of Monday's show. Adam Pearce banned Rhea Ripley and the remaining participants of the WarGames match from ringside for the main event, which led to a fiery exchange between the Women's World Champion and the RAW GM.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long stated that he thought the promo was oversold. He noted that things have changed, and authority figures are more animated with their delivery nowadays.

"I saw a little bit of the promo, and I thought Adam... He did a great job. But I thought that it was just a little bit oversold. It was just a little bit too much there, you know what I mean... Things have changed now. In the GM days, I already know I am the boss. I already know that once I step out there. So I let that heel rant and rave, rant and rave, and I just stand there and look at him. When that heel finishes, then you know, 'Are you done?'" [From 02:43 onwards]

Shayna Baszler was a part of the Women's Battle Royal on the November 6 edition of WWE RAW but came up short of earning a title shot. It will be interesting to see if Zoey Stark can pull off the upset and finally dethrone Rhea Ripley this Saturday night at WWE Survivor Series.

