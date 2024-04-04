WWE RAW star shows off body transformation ahead of WrestleMania

WWE Superstars are stepping up their game just days before the biggest show of the year. One RAW star has just revealed how his impressive body transformation continues to evolve.

Giovanni Vinci is the silent muscle of the Imperium. The Italian grappler was trained by former WCW star Alex Wright before making his name on indies around the world, including a stint as EVOLVE Champion. Real name and former ring name Fabian Aichner, the 33-year-old was recently labeled as the "pound-for-pound strongest man" in all of WWE.

The 6-foot-200-pound Imperium member took to X today to show off results from his latest workout.

"Grind to glory [flexed biceps emoji] #Gladiatore #VeniVidiVinci," Giovanni Vinci wrote with the photo and clip below.

Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser have not been announced for a WrestleMania XL match as of this week. However, they will likely get involved in the Intercontinental Championship between Sami Zayn and GUNTHER.

GUNTHER on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania XL

The 40th annual WWE WrestleMania event is three days away, and the cards are loaded up for the two-night extravaganza.

One of the biggest matches on the show is Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Depending on what happens during Night One, the Night Two title match could be held under Bloodline Rules.

Imperium's leader, GUNTHER, is a top WWE Superstar but also a longtime fan. Speaking to The Independent, The Ring General said it's not up to him to decide whether Rhodes deserves to finish his story. He explained how the fans would win in the end.

"Who am I to say who deserves what? Roman is in this position because he worked for it. What does he not deserve? It didn't fall from the sky, he worked hard and went through a lot of struggles. But so did Cody. That's the unfair thing of being in this business sometimes. There are a lot of people that deserve things, but very few get it in the end, so we'll see how it plays out. Most important is that it'll be exciting for the audience," GUNTHER said.

GUNTHER will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. Their match will take place on Night One, which is WrestleMania Saturday.

