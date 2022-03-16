"They just complain all day" - WWE RAW star takes a shot at Seth Rollins and former Universal Champion

The past few weeks on WWE RAW have seen Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins get increasingly desperate to find a spot on the WrestleMania card. They had several title matches this year to get to The Show of Shows, falling short every time.

Chad Gable recently took a shot at the two of them, stating that they complained their way into a tag title match. He blamed Owens and Rollins for causing them to lose the RAW Tag Team Championship to RK-Bro last week after WWE added the heel duo to the mix to make it a triple threat.

Gable and Otis - known as Alpha Academy - were in-studio guests on The Bump, where the former Olympian said they did not fairly lose the Tag Team Titles. Here is what he said:

"They injected a team out of nowhere, in KO and Seth Rollins, into the match. They're doing the thing where they just complain all day and whine that they don't have a spot until all of a sudden 'Oh yeah. Here, let's give them a chance at the Tag Team Championship'. Are you kidding," questioned Gable. "Pay attention to the trajectory we were on since Christmas. The work we've put in. And these other guys waltz in and everybody's now 'Oh, we deserve a title opportunity. We deserve one.' No! The ones that carried those titles deserve them and we never lost them fair." [20:20-21:00]

Kevin Owens was also a guest on The Bump and got into a brief argument with Alpha Academy, who stated he and Seth Rollins had no right to be in the tag team title match on RAW. KO made peace with them by claiming they would be better champions than RK-Bro.

WWE is yet to book Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens managed to find a way to the Showcase of the Immortals by calling out WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, is yet to find a place on the card.

According to reports, WWE is still planning for The Visionary to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The former AEW star is yet to return to the company, though, which may be why Rollins is seemingly in limbo for the time being.

