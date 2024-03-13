WWE RAW star teases switching brands to go after major title

WWE RAW Superstar Ivar has teased switching brands to go after a major championship following the latest episode of NXT.

On this week's edition of the developmental brand, Oba Femi defended his NXT North American Title against Brooks Jensen. The two men also had a small altercation in the parking lot earlier on the show before the title match kicked off.

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champion pushed his limits to dethrone his monstrous opponent. However, Femi got the win over Jensen with two massive power bombs.

RAW Superstar Ivar has seemingly set his eyes on Oba Femi after the latter retained the NXT North American title this week. The 40-year-old star has held NXT and RAW Tag Team Championships during his career thus far and has hinted at going after Gunther's Intercontinental Championship and Seth Rollin's World Heavyweight Title in recent times.

However, with The Ring General and The Visionary set to defend their titles at WrestleMania XL against Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre respectively, Ivar has seemingly turned his focus towards Oba Femi.

The Viking Raiders member took to his Twitter/X account on Wednesday to tease a potential feud with Oba Femi ahead of the Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event, which will take place during WrestleMania weekend.

"👀," he wrote.

Another WWE star teases going after Oba Femi's championship during WrestleMania 40 weekend

Oba Femi is the youngest star to hold the NXT North American Championship. And his achievement seems to have rubbed several stars in the locker room the wrong way.

WWE star Dijak interrupted the champion during a backstage interview on the show. The former Retribution member asserted that Femi should meet him if the champion was looking for a real challenge.

Later on social media, Dijak teased an encounter in the ring by sharing a photo of their backstage segment with a one-word message.

"Destiny," wrote Dijak.

Fans are rooting for Femi to defend his North American Championship against the former Retribution member at NXT Stand & Deliver. It remains to be seen if The Viking Raider member also joins the fray in the coming weeks.