WWE RAW Superstar wants to win Roman Reigns's title before retirement

Roman Reigns's Universal Championship is one of two titles that Bobby Lashley plans to win before his WWE in-ring career ends.

The 46-year-old's third United States Championship reign ended against Seth Rollins on this week's RAW. He previously held the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship twice, and the ECW World Championship twice.

In an interview with Busted Open's Dave LaGreca, The All Mighty set his sights on capturing the tag titles and Universal Championship one day:

"I need to win a tag title," Lashley said. "I think that's the only thing that I need to put in the career. The Universal title also – I haven't got that. I got the WWE title, but not the Universal title. So, those are two titles that I would like to be able to hunt and go after."

In the immediate future, Lashley wants answers from Brock Lesnar after The Beast Incarnate attacked him on Monday's RAW. The former United States Champion has challenged his rival to appear on next week's episode.

Bobby Lashley's WWE Tag Team and Universal Championship history

Although he is a two-time WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley has never participated in a Universal Championship match.

The RAW Superstar almost challenged for the title at SummerSlam 2018, but he lost a number one contender's contest against Roman Reigns before the event. He also came up short in a fatal four-way match and 10-man Battle Royal in 2019 to determine a challenger for the title.

Lashley's only televised Tag Team Championship match took place in 2021. The former Hurt Business member teamed up with MVP in a losing effort against then-RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle and Randy Orton.

