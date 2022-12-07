WWE RAW suffers significant viewership setback despite main event match featuring Becky Lynch

Despite having Becky Lynch in the main event, the latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw a drop in viewership in the third hour. However, key demographic ratings have shot up compared to last week's show.

The Man faced Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross in a Triple-Threat #1 Contenders match in the main event. While all three women put on a tough fight, Little Miss Bliss defeated Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch because of interference by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, WWE RAW averaged 1.536 million viewers on the USA Network, even with the biggest superstars on the main card. This is a 7.91% decrease from the previous week's 1.668 million viewers for the post-Survivor Series WarGames show.

1,536,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.41 WWE Raw 1,536,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.41

The first hour of this week's red brand drew 1.748 million viewers (1.951 million last week), the second hour drew 1.596 million viewers (1.619 million last week), and the final hour drew 1.263 million viewers (1.433 million last week).

RAW received a 0.41 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a 2.50% increase over last week's key demo rating of 0.40. As per Wrestlenomics, the 0.41 key demo rating represents 535,000 18-49 viewers, a 1.71% increase from the 526,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week's 0.40 key demo rating.

What happened with Becky Lynch after RAW went off-air?

Since her return to WWE programming after a hiatus, The Man suffered her first defeat this week, costing her the RAW Women's Championship opportunity.

Becky Lynch addressed the live audience and delivered a heartfelt message shortly after the episode went off the air on Monday.

"I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you for supporting me on my journey. I missed you guys so much, and there is no limit to what I would do to prove my love for you for everything that you've shown me. Everybody drive safe, get home," Lynch said.

Check out the clip shared by a fan below:

The former women's champion thanked the WWE Universe for their unwavering support throughout her journey. Lynch stated that she missed her fans, and that there was no limit to what she would do to appreciate them.

