WWE RAW Superstar is not El Grande Americano, says R-Truth

WWE fans have yet to officially witness the true identity behind El Grande Americano's mask. However, in a recent interview, R-Truth shared that he doesn't think that a RAW Superstar is the masked man.

El Grande Americano made his WrestleMania debut in Las Vegas last month. He defeated Rey Fenix in a one-on-one encounter on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Americano also picked up a massive victory over Dragon Lee to capture the Speed Championship on May 5, 2025.

Nearly everyone has identified the new masked luchador as Chad Gable. However, the leader of American Made has been consistently denying his involvement.

On the INSIGHT podcast, host Chris Van Vliet mentioned a rumor suggesting that the 39-year-old RAW Superstar was El Grande Americano. However, WWE legend R-Truth quickly dismissed this idea.

"I have heard this crazy rumor that people think it's Chad Gable," said Vliet. "Nah. Nah. Nah," Truth replied. [From 29:48 to 29:55]

WWE Hall of Famer does not believe Chad Gable is El Grande Americano

Among others, Kurt Angle also shared his views on El Grande Americano's real identity. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed this during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter.

For those unaware, the introduction of El Grande was heavily criticized by the WWE Universe in Mexico. It felt the character was an insult to lucha libre. Given this negative reception of the masked persona in The Land of the Eagle and the Serpent, Kurt Angle stated he didn't believe Chad Gable was El Grande Americano and suggested the former Alpha Academy leader should avoid visiting Mexico to prevent any potential repercussions.

"I don't think so... Well, you know what, I hope he never goes to Mexico; that's all I can say," Angle said.

The wrestling world will have to wait and see how the company spins off El Grande's storyline in the coming weeks.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

