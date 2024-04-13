WWE RAW Superstar has interesting reaction to Bayley’s championship win

Bayley became the WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania XL after defeating IYO SKY. She was congratulated by many fellow superstars, including a RAW Superstar who had a very interesting reaction on social media.

Despite her ways with Damage CTRL over the past couple of years, Bayley was given her flowers by many WWE Superstars. Indi Hartwell and Bayley formed a friendship during the latter's recovery from a torn ACL back in 2021 until her return at SummerSlam 2022.

Hartwell shared her reaction to Bayley's championship win on her Instagram stories. She posted an image of The Role Model with the WWE Women's Title with a holding back tears emoji.

Indi Hartwell shared this on her Instagram stories.

It's a natural reaction for Indi Hartwell to be emotional about her friend's success at the Grandest Stage of Them All. It's also interesting if this plays out for Hartwell's current storyline with tag team partner Candice LeRae. LeRae may not be pleased with Hartwell celebrating other superstars' victories and may even give the latter a mouthful.

The two have put together a string of wins due to LeRae's new evil ways, while Hartwell seems to be torn about it. She recently faced NXT Women's Champion Roxanna Perez on RAW in a losing effort.

Bayley gushed about Indi Hartwell's potential a couple of years ago

In an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic in September 2022, Bayley was asked about which NXT star had the most potential. She named Indi Hartwell, who was with NXT at the time, as the one to watch out for while also thanking her for all the help she did during her rehab from knee surgery.

"Indi Hartwell is gonna be really mad if I give a big list of people because I'd just say everyone's good, which I don't," The Role Model said. "I see these things. But first I will say Indi. She's the one that helped me get back into ring shape. She spent countless hours with me after her training. She did training, then she did promo class, then she did weight training, and she would still come and train with me afterwards, so she knows I can't thank her enough for spending that time with me." [H/T Fightful]

Hartwell has been on the main roster since getting drafted to RAW last year. However, her momentum from being NXT Women's Champion stalled due to an injury. She has had an up-and-down tenure for the red brand but her current story with Candice LeRae has been interesting.

