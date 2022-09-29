48-year-old WWE RAW Superstar claims he's a "Paul Heyman guy" 

WWE veteran MVP has downplayed all comparisons between him and Paul Heyman, saying he's a student of the SmackDown on-screen personality.

Heyman is one of the most respected talents in WWE, currently associated with Roman Reigns as his Special Counsel. The 57-year-old's command over the mic is unmatched, with his promo game being arguably the strongest in the business. He also played a crucial role in elevating Brock Lesnar's aura by appearing as the latter's on-screen advocate and mouthpiece until earlier this year.

A Twitter user recently shared a post asking fans to share their thoughts on who was better at promos between Paul Heyman and MVP. The RAW Superstar quickly took note of the tweet and responded by putting over the veteran promoter.

MVP wrote that the SmackDown personality was better than him and that he himself was a "Paul Heyman" guy. However, the former Hurt Business member then took a sly dig at Heyman, saying he would "get his hands dirty" if the two went head-to-head in real life. Check out the tweet below:

"Paul Heyman is the answer. MVP is a "Paul Heyman guy". MVP is a student of the master. But if you're in a real jam, MVP will take his jacket off and get his hands dirty," tweeted MVP.

Roman Reigns credits Paul Heyman for his success in WWE

Not just fans, but Roman Reigns also firmly believes Paul Heyman has played a vital role in the success of his current avatar of The Tribal Chief in WWE.

In a recent interview, the Undisputed Universal Champion said if not for his "Wiseman" on his side, it would have been "rough" for him in the promotion.

"It’s stressful man, It’s stressful being really good at what you do sometimes. You wanna know how we do it? We coat [ride] together, me and the Wiseman. This burden that we bare, sometimes I feel if we didn’t have each other it’d be rough out there," said Reigns.

Heyman and the rest of Bloodline would be on Roman Reigns' side when he squares off against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022.

