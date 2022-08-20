"5-Way rocked" - Former WWE Champion praises match won by Sheamus on SmackDown

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins has reacted to the epic Fatal 5-Way match on tonight's edition of SmackDown from Montreal.

Sheamus, Ricochet, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and hometown hero Sami Zayn battled in a Fatal 5-Way to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Sami Zayn got a tremendous reaction from the crowd during his entrance and got an ever better one later in the match.

Sami was injured during the match and WWE officials helped him backstage. However, The Honorary Uce triumphantly returned to the match and hobbled down the entrance ramp to an incredible pop from the Montreal audience.

Sami delivered a Helluva Kick on Ricochet and almost had the match won but Happy Corbin dragged him out of the ring. Sheamus then caught Happy with the Brogue Kick for the pinfall victory and is the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

The two-time WWE Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter to praise the match and the crowd during tonight's episode of SmackDown.

"Montreal always wild. 5-Way rocked. #SmackDown," Seth tweeted.

Riddle returned on WWE RAW for revenge

Seth was scheduled to battle Riddle at SummerSlam but the match was called off. Riddle was not cleared to compete but still appeared at the Premium Live Event to call out Rollins. It backfired as Seth beat the hell out of him and connected with The Stomp on top of the steel steps.

On last week's edition of RAW, Riddle appeared for an interview via satellite. He announced that he was medically cleared and wants to face Rollins. Seth mocked Riddle and claimed that he was in his mother's basement. The camera panned back to reveal that Riddle was in the arena and he rushed the ring. Riddle chased Seth through the crowd and posed with the fans to end the segment.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed Seth Rollins' booking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show. The Architect defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits in back-to-back weeks during Riddle's absence.

Russo called it "Vince McMahon's booking" because it was simply done to eat up time. Now that he has returned, Seth Rollins versus Riddle at Clash at the Castle has been made official.

