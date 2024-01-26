WWE RAW Superstar reveals recent unexpected DNA results

A WWE Superstar who made a significant impact on Monday Night RAW upon their debut has now disclosed a perplexing anecdote.

The man in question is Julius Creed, one-half of The Creed Brothers. Their tag team prowess is commendable, and the duo have nailed it every time they step inside the squared circle with some high-octane action.

Be that as it may, when Denise Salcedo asked Julius Creed how he got this good in the ring, the latter let fans in on a personal story. According to the new member of the red brand's roster, his athletic ability did not add up to his recent DNA test result:

"I did this DNA testing thing," Julius began. "It came back last night on the drive down. I was all excited to see the personality and character traits, and then the physical traits. I'm going through it, the character trait lines up, the sleeping thing lines up, and then I get to the athletic stuff. It's like, 'Way less inclined than the average person to be an athlete. Way less able to build muscle. Way less able to recover. Way less,' on all this stuff." [1:46 onwards]

Julius Creed added:

"I sent it to my fiancee and I'm like, 'Man, I really beat the odds. I overcame some of this stuff.'"

On the December 18 episode of RAW, the Creed Brothers took The Judgment Day to their limits in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match. Ultimately, the titleholders prevailed.

Trouble on the Road to WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions?

The Usos defeated RK-Bro on the May 20, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Since then, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, The Judgment Day, and Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes have all held both belts.

According to a recent report by BWE on X, the company is seemingly planning to split the titles. This means that, once again, they will be exclusive to their respective brands. Considering the many talents on the roster, this might be the most fitting way to use the tag titles.

A World Heavyweight Championship belt had to be introduced last year owing to the depth in the roster. The tag team division is no different.

