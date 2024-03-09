WWE RAW Superstar sends heartfelt message to Chad Gable

WWE Superstars are celebrating Chad Gable today. One RAW star has just issued a special message to the Olympic competitor.

Gable is currently on The Road to WrestleMania 40 with the rest of his Alpha Academy friends - Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa. Otis has been teaming with Gable since December 2020, and they are real-life travel partners. The former Shorty G is celebrating his 38th birthday today.

The Blue Collar Brawler took to Instagram today to send a special message to his Alpha Academy leader. Otis referred to Gable as his "brother", and his "Tag Team Brother".

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY [birthday cake emoji] to 'SET THE TONE SETTER' THE MASTER, Minnesota's STALLION, The Grappling Scorpion [scorpion emoji], ALPHA ACADEMY's Coach @wwegable To My Coach, Tag Team Brother, K@RNAGE KREW Travel Partner, and Brother HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABE!," Otis wrote with several photos.

Otis billed himself as Gable's "#1 GUY" to sign-off on the birthday message. Gable has not publicly responded or commented as of this writing.

Chad Gable to continue WWE Intercontinental Championship chase

WWE RAW will air live on Monday from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The company will finalize at least one WrestleMania 40 match during the episode.

Chad Gable has chased the WWE Intercontinental Championship since July 2023. Gunther and he have worked numerous non-televised matches, but the Imperium leader famously retained in a 13-minute bout due to the Alpha Academy leader winning via count-out on August 21. Two weeks later the champion retained via pinfall in the 16-minute main event of the night.

Gable, who recently released a must-see vignette for The Ring General, will be joined by several opponents in Monday's Gauntlet for the WrestleMania title match. The line-up is Gable, Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The official match preview mentions the compelling case for a rematch.

"Intercontinental Champion Gunther will have his WrestleMania challenger determined by a Gauntlet Match between former Intercontinental Champions Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, promising up-and-coming Superstars JD McDonagh and 'Big' Bronson Reed, and a former challenger who makes a compelling case for a rematch, Chad Gable. Which of the six Superstars will have a chance to make history by punching his ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals to challenge the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA," they wrote.

WWE has announced two more matches for Monday night Raw - Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch, and Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors defending against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

Do you think Chad Gable will be able to overcome the odds of the Gauntlet Match and face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals? Discuss!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE