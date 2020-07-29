WWE RAW viewership dangerously close to record-low in show's history

This week's episode of WWE RAW recorded the second-lowest viewership in show's history. The flagship brand of WWE has been struggling with numbers for the last few weeks and once again saw the figures drop from last week's show.

As reported by WrestlingInc, WWE RAW drew an average of 1.617 million viewers this week. The numbers went down by 0.7% from last week's episode after Extreme Rules that recorded 1.628 million viewers.

The report also states that the first, second, and the third hour of WWE RAW drew 1.699 million viewers, 1.688 million viewers, and 1.463 million viewers respectively. It was also the lowest third-hour viewership count in the show's entire history.

What happened on WWE RAW this week?

Randy Orton kickstarted last night's episode of WWE RAW by challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. He was followed by Nia Jax who made her return to the show and demanded the fans to see the unjust manner in which she has been denied a shot at winning the RAW Women's Championship.

Her words didn't go down well with Shayna Baszler who initiated a rivalry with the returning Superstar. Moving forward, we saw Andrade and Angel Garza pick a huge win over The Viking Raiders and the team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander.ndrade, and Garza will now challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

This week's episode also saw Dominik arrive on RAW and go toe-to-toe with Seth Rollins. He was praised for his brief segment on WWE RAW, especially for the spectacular selling from the young man. Dominik also got the better off Rollins and Murphy after he brutally attacked them with the Kendo stick.

The segment also featured Aleister Black, who was already injured. Black was attacked by Murphy in the same way Rollins attacked Mysterio, pressing the Superstar's eye against the steel steps.

The show further saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picking a well-deserved win over Dolph Ziggler. It was also confirmed that McIntyre has accepted Randy Orton's challenge and the two Superstars are now set to lock horns in a WWE Championship match at SummerSlam.

Sasha Banks and Asuka locked horns for the RAW Women's Championship. This match saw Bayley attacking Kairi Sane backstage which forced Asuka to abandon her match against Banks. As a result, Sasha Banks won the RAW Women's Championship via contour.