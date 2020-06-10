WWE RAW viewership sees hike ahead of the Backlash PPV

The go-home show of RAW before Backlash gained more viewership that last week.

However, the numbers only saw a 0.5% hike in a week.

Will WWE RAW record better numbers in the coming weeks?

The final episode of WWE RAW ahead of the Backlash PPV managed to draw 1.737 million viewers on the USA Network and witnessed a 0.5% hike from the last episode of RAW which drew 1.728 million viewers last week.

As per the reports, RAW recorded its fourth-lowest viewership record last night as the percentage of viewers dropped by 13% between the first and the final hour of the show. This week, the first hour drew 1.827 million viewers, the second had 1.790 million viewers, and the final one had 1.595 million viewers.

What happened on this week's episode of WWE RAW?

WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW, kickstarted with the top names in the Women's Division sharing the ring. The RAW Women's Champion Asuka was interrupted by the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. Soon after that, they were joined by Charlotte Flair and The IIconics.

The six women were involved in a brawl which further led to the triple threat tag team match. We also saw Kevin Owens, Angel Garza, and Andrade lock horns in a triple threat match, the winner of which would then go on to challenge Apollo Crews for the United States Championship at Backlash.

Notice it took me holding off THREE other people, fresh off a match, for @DMcIntyreWWE to get me down. #WWERaw #WWEBacklash @WWE https://t.co/bZbASZ3yZf — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 9, 2020

In a surprising finish to this match on RAW, KO delivered his stunner and was then pushed aside by Andrade who later went on to pin Garza in order to win the match. The RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, continued their ongoing battle against The Viking Raiders outside the ring. The episode also saw Seth Rollins and his disciples Buddy Murphy and Austin Theory attack Aleister Black once again.

Bobby Lashley was the special guest on MVP's talk show the two shared their thoughts ahead of Lashley's WWE Championship opportunity as he is set to face Drew McIntyre at Backlash. And finally, Charlotte Flair featured in the second consecutive main event in WWE when she defeated the RAW Women's Champion Asuka in a Single's match after the latter's Backlash opponent Nia Jax interfered in the match.