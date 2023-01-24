WWE RAW XXX sets a milestone for the company's flagship show

WWE RAW XXX is now in the rearview mirror, and what a show Triple H and Co. produced. From the symbolic "passing the torch" moment between The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt to Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair's subtle tease for a future bout, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's unlikely bromance and Brock Lesnar's return, the red brand's special was debatably the best edition in recent memory.

Along with its overall positive reception, the show was also notable for the Stamford-based promotion as it set a new financial milestone.

On Tuesday morning, the company announced that the event generated the most money from ticket sales in RAW's 30-year history. This only includes the red brand's shows that took place in the US.

"The @WWEUniverse in Philadelphia showed up and showed out last night," WWE wrote. "#RAWXXX at @WellsFargoCtr had the highest domestic gate in the 30-year history of #WWERaw,” WWE touted.

In the 30th Anniversary special, fans got to witness a ton of legends returning and not burying talent in the process as the company is building towards a future with phenomenal talents they rely on.

Which segment/match stole the show at WWE RAW XXX?

It's hard to judge based on your personal tastes and favorite superstars, but one can't deny the sheer excitement and drama that unfolded in the first hour of the red brand's special edition.

"The Trial of Sami Zayn," as it was labeled, and the subsequent tag team title defense against Judgment Day was debatably the greatest hour of television in years.

Jey Uso, of all people, supported The Honorary Uce as the latter was found not guilty in The Tribal Court. It was sports entertainment at its finest. According to PWInsider, the entire segment was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.

