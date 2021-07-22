WWE re-shot Karrion Kross' segment on NXT because of crowd chants; Crew members "lied" to fans - Reports

On WWE NXT, Karrion Kross was featured in a segment to further his feud with Samoa Joe. However, the segment had to be re-shot. According to Bodyslam.net, the fans in attendance at the Capitol Wrestling Center were loudly chanting "Hardy" as a callback to his loss on RAW the previous night.

Therefore, WWE NXT crew members asked the fans to stay back after the show had ended and stated that something special was going to happen. The following are some quotes from the fans acquired by Bodyslam.net:

"They even lied to us and said something special was going to happen so we wouldn’t leave.” One source said. “[A Crew Member] told me the show wasn’t over. When [we] tried to leave, he told us there was a surprise."

However, it was only for NXT to re-shoot the entire segment with Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe without the loud "Hardy" chants from the fans.

Karrion Kross' loss on RAW was his first singles loss in WWE

Karrion Kross following his loss to Jeff Hardy

Earlier this week on WWE RAW, Karrion Kross made his main roster debut in a match against Jeff Hardy. To the surprise of many, Jeff Hardy won the match within two minutes after he quickly rolled up the NXT Champion, using the ropes as leverage to keep Kross pinned.

In a night where #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKross arrived on #WWERaw and @JEFFHARDYBRAND brought back No More Words, there was one more HUGE surprise! pic.twitter.com/VHVlD7q7o4 — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2021

It marked Kross' first singles loss in WWE. He had been built like an absolute monster on the black and gold brand, tearing through every challenger he faced. Prior to his main roster appearance, Kross was one of the most protected wrestlers in WWE.

Following his loss to Hardy, Kross was interviewed in the ring and angrily stated that Hardy had made a big mistake and that "everyone will fall and pray".

The reason behind Kross' loss is still unclear. However, there have been reports going around providing some meaning as to why he lost. His loss was even referenced by Samoa Joe on NXT calling it a "field trip to RAW."

According to recent reports, Samoa Joe and Kross will face-off at the NXT TakeOver which will take place on August 22. It will be Joe's first match in over a year and a half. His last in-ring venture took place in February of last year.

