WWE Referee's son sends a threat to Roman Reigns after Hell in a Cell incident 

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso put on a great match at Hell in a Cell that had all the quintessential elements of pro wrestling storytelling. The WWE Universal Champion was at his ruthless best as he attempted to get Jey Uso to utter the words 'I Quit' inside the Hell in a Cell.

Roman Reigns was unforgiving during his assault on Jey Uso, and there was a moment in the match where the former Tag Team Champion was unresponsive.

WWE Referee Brian Nguyen wanted to call off the match, but Roman Reigns wasn't in the mood to let up on the punishment he was dishing out on his cousin. The Tribal Chief sent the referee flying outside the ring, which forced Adam Pearce and many WWE officials to hit the ring.

Referee Brian Nguyen's son isn't too happy with what Roman Reigns did to his father. Brian Nguyen's son River Manix sent out an adorable yet intimidating message to Roman Reigns following Hell in a Cell. Manix can be seen holding a replica of a WWE title belt and a hoodie with his father's face on it.

Brian Nguyen's wife posted the following video, which also got a retweet and comment from Adam Pearce:

Revenge is a dish that is best served cold. https://t.co/AANl85iYbE — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 26, 2020

River Manix might have planted the seeds for a long-term storyline, and we must say, the kid's promo delivery is on point!

What's next for Roman Reigns?

Advertisement

Roman Reigns successfully defended the Universal title at Hell in a Cell, and he was officially crowned as the leader of the Samoan family after the match by Afa And Sika.

The reported plan, as per WrestlingNews.co, is to have Roman Reigns lead a faction with Jimmy and Jey Uso by his side. The idea is that The Usos will be reluctant at first, but they would eventually begin to follow Reigns' orders, reuniting The Bloodline in the process.

The long-term plan is for The Usos to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and that would only happen when Jimmy Uso is given the green signal to return to in-ring action.

WWE also announced a big Survivor Series match for Roman Reigns, and his storyline with Jey Uso is also expected to continue on the Blue brand going forward.