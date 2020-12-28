WWE referees share hilarious stories about Brodie Lee

WWE referees Brian Nguyen and Jason Ayers have taken to Twitter to share some hilarious stories of what it was like working with the late Brodie Lee.

Brodie Lee, or Luke Harper, as he was known in WWE, passed away on December 26 due to a lung issue. The referees recalled how Lee would mess with the WWE rings knowing the referees had to put it all back in place.

Brian Nguyen shared a gif, recalling how he knew Lee would bang the steps every time before he entered the ring. As such, on one occasion he put a note on the post saying "Suck It, Harper," just to annoy the former Wyatt Family member.

After the match he proceeded to rip off turnbuckle covers and carried the steps up the ramp knowing I had to fix everything. — Brian Nguyen (@WWE_RefBrian) December 27, 2020

The WWE referee would come to regret this, as Lee proceeded to then rip off turnbuckle covers and carried steps up the ramp, just so he could make Nguyen fix everything.

Responding to Nguyen's post, another WWE referee Jason Ayers recalled a funny story of how he and fellow WWE official Charles Robinson would prank Brodie Lee. They would tape tag ropes together at live shows so that he couldn't rip them off and throw them into the crowd as he always did.

I lost count of how many times he took our tag ropes off and threw them into the crowd.



To get him back, on one show, @WWERobinson and I taped the tag ropes together, using about half a roll. I’ll never forget his face as he spent the entire match on the apron tearing off tape. — 🎉🍾 Ayers Lang Syne 🍾🎉 (@JasonAyersWWE) December 28, 2020

Brodie Lee's role as Luke Harper in the WWE

Before he became Brodie Lee, the leader of the Dark Order, Jon Huber worked as the estranged member of the Wyatt Family under the name Luke Harper. Like Luke Harper, Lee had a very successful career in the WWE.

He won the SmackDown tag team titles twice, once as part of the Wyatt Family and the other time as one-half of the Bludgeon Brothers. He also had a short stint as the WWE Intercontinental Champion back in 2014.

Luke Harper as the WWE Intercontinental Champion

It was a sad day for the wrestling community when the news of Lee's passing came to light. It is great to see that Lee touched the lives of not just the Superstars in the WWE, but also the officials.