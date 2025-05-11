WWE releases an unexpected CM Punk teaser

CM Punk wasn't in action at WWE Backlash, but his next appearance was announced during the premium live event in St. Louis. The company also teased something totally out of left field for The Second City Saint.

During Backlash, it was announced that Punk would be on the May 12, 2025, episode of WWE RAW in Louisville, Kentucky. He's expected to address what happened last week when he interfered in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Seth Rollins.

However, it wasn't the only announcement made by the biggest wrestling company in the world on Saturday. It was also revealed that the Night of Champions PLE will be held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28.

In the video teaser posted by WWE, several stars appeared, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, and Jey Uso. Before the end of the video, a brief shot of a winking CM Punk was seen as well.

While it was just a teaser, CM Punk being featured in the video was surprising because of how he was vocal against doing shows in Saudi Arabia in the past. Punk was critical of The Miz's WWE Backstage appearance more than five years ago because of it.

However, Punk and Miz have hashed it out since the former returned to WWE. It should also be noted that The Second City Saint wasn't on the Crown Jewel card last year despite being healthy.

CM Punk teases WWE Title match with John Cena

At Backlash, John Cena defeated Randy Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena overcame several RKOs and got some help from R-Truth to beat Orton by hitting him with his title belt on the head following a low blow.

In a post on his Instagram account, CM Punk shared a screenshot of his Backlash livestream, with the caption saying that Cena was still the champ. Punk wrote "for now," seemingly hinting that he could go after the title, possibly once he's finished with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

With both Cena and Punk seemingly advertised for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, it will be interesting to see if the former rivals will clash in Riyadh next month.

