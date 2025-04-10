WWE releases unseen footage of CM Punk from RAW; Seth Rollins under fire

WWE Superstars CM Punk and Seth Rollins will face each other alongside Roman Reigns in a Triple-Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. Both wrestlers have made no effort to mask their animosity and have destroyed each other several times on the mic. Interestingly, the company has now released unseen footage of Punk mocking Rollins after RAW went off the air.

The Revolutionary is known for his elaborate and unique wardrobe selection. This week’s episode of RAW featured comedian Bert Kreischer, who did a segment with The Alpha Academy and American Made to promote his new special on Netflix. Interestingly, the 52-year-old also shared an in-ring moment with CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar was seen putting on a long coat and bending his back a little forward with his mouth open and hands crooked. This was a comical impression of Seth Rollins by the former three-time World Heavyweight Champion as Kreischer and the fans looked on. WWE uploaded the video on its official Instagram page after the show.

While it is usually The Architect who mocks Punk using theatrics, The Voice of the Voiceless borrowed a page from his sworn enemy this time.

What could Seth Rollins demand from Paul Heyman?

Although The Second City Saint can be seen enjoying imitating Rollins, the episode ended with The Visionary standing on top. Notably, Seth Rollins tried to make a point that neither Roman Reigns nor CM Punk have ever protected Paul Heyman, and they can’t do it even if they tried.

Rollins’ interruption of The Wiseman’s segment quickly turned physical when he put his hands on the Hall of Famer. The Straight Edge Superstar rushed in to save his best friend. While he initially overwhelmed The Architect, Punk ended up with his face planted on the canvas after Seth Rollins landed a clean Stomp on him.

The Visionary was seen gearing for another Stomp and charged at Paul Heyman. However, he missed his finisher on purpose, causing The Wiseman to stare at him in horror. Picking up the mic, the former World Heavyweight Champion told Heyman that he owes him a favor now.

The Visionary hasn’t revealed what he would ask from Paul Heyman so far. However, he has secured the ultimate trump card to mess with the psyche of both Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

It remains to be seen if The Wiseman would even agree that he owes anything to Rollins since the latter isn't his friend, like Punk is. It would be interesting to see who wins the Triple-Threat match in Las Vegas.

