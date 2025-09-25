WWE could repackage 3-time champion as the next El Grande Americano, pitches wrestling veteran

El Grande Americano has taken over WWE RAW with two new members in his corner, and a veteran thinks another name could join the list. The name in question is Austin Theory, who's been on a hiatus from the weekly product.

A while back, Grayson Waller revealed in a backstage segment that A-Town Down Under had disbanded, and he became Big G for The New Day on Monday Night RAW. While the absence wasn't explained entirely, many assumed Theory was not in Triple H's good books.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Inferno touched upon the topic and isn't sure whether Austin Theory has backstage heat or not in the promotion. However, he pitched that the former two-time United States and one-time WWE Tag Team Champion could easily get repackaged as another El Grande Americano on the red brand.

"Yeah, I would think [Austin] Theory's got heat. I don't know, though, but that's definitely the pattern... Maybe he will end up as El Grande Americano. He could probably do that," Inferno said.

El Grande Americano has his own faction on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, El Grande Americano made his debut for the Stamford-based promotion on Monday Night RAW under the Triple H-led creative regime. The luchador got instant success and a win at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas against Rey Fenix.

However, the wrestler behind the mask changed when Chad Gable got injured and Ludwig Kaiser took the spot. Nevertheless, this didn't stop other superstars from pitching in, as two more stars appeared as El Grande Americano to assist the first one on the red brand.

After WWE confirmed three different versions of El Grande Americano on Monday Night RAW, the company ran a new vignette revealing Los Americanos with two new members in it. While the name remains the same, fans have speculated that Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne are the new versions of the luchador.

