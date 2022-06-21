Reported backstage reaction to John Laurinaitis being replaced by WWE management

Reported backstage reactions to John Laurinaitis' impending departure have been celebratory as WWE has potentially replaced him with Bruce Prichard as the Head of Talent Relations.

World Wrestling Entertainment has been in hot waters recently. It all started when Vince McMahon was revealed to have paid off a $3 Million settlement for an alleged affair he had with a former employee. However, he wasn't the only person caught up in the allegations. Reports also mentioned how the former Head of Talent Relations was involved in the controversy.

Following news of John Laurinaitis being placed on administrative leave, Fightful Select has also reported the reactions backstage. The report states that the WWE roster was notified of the changes, with the belief that Laurinaitis was "as good as gone" and that his impending departure was met with a celebration.

The talent reportedly commented on the situation as well. Some are worried about how the head of creative is now also charged with talent relations. Some even joked about how Vince McMahon only knew three people following the replacement.

It was rumored that multiple texts from talent stated that there is a concern with Prichard handling talent and creative. Concerns note how if someone wants time off, they have to ask the person who effectively is the filter between the creative and Vince McMahon.

John Laurinaitis was reportedly not present at WWE RAW tapings, unlike Vince McMahon. Meanwhile, much like last week during SmackDown, it was reported that the former Chairman was in a good mood.

Internal memo reportedly issued by WWE regarding John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard's status

Additional reports regarding the situation have come from PWInsider. Sources shared that the company issued a memo informing talent that Johnny Ace, who has not been on the road since the investigation was made public, has been placed on administrative leave.

The memo also mentioned how going forward, Prichard would provide a "seamless transition." It was also noted how the Head of Creative has now gathered more power and responsibility.

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry

For now, it remains to be seen where the ongoing investigations will leave Laurinaitis within the company, with previous reports saying that he was a scapegoat for the former Chairman.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far