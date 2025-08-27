WWE reportedly forced to cancel major John Cena plans at the last minute due to injury

WWE legend John Cena is currently on his retirement tour in the Stamford-based promotion. In his last days as a wrestler, the Triple H-led creative team had to cancel a major plan involving the 17-time World Champion at SummerSlam 2025 due to a star's injury setback. The name in question is none other than NBA star Tyrese Haliburton.

Ad

John Cena locked horns with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer. Despite being 48, Cena put on an incredible performance inside the squared circle, but the contest ultimately ended in The American Nightmare's favor.

During a recent edition of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, NBA star Tyrese Haliburton, who is a big WWE fan, revealed that he had conversed with Triple H two months ago about walking heel John Cena out in New York at SummerSlam if the Indiana Pacers won the trophy.

Ad

Trending

Haliburton added that these plans were scrapped after he got injured and the Pacers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

"The plan was, like, two months ago. And when I say plan, I mean very, very loosely, like I talked with H maybe about one time. I was like, if Cena’s a heel in New York and we win a championship, let me walk him out with the trophy... When I got hurt, the first two things were, this game, next season, John Cena… My trainer asked me, 'What would be a bigger deal to you, winning the championship or walking out… John Cena, with the trophy?'… neck and neck, 1 and 2," he said. [52:06 - 53:47]

Ad

Check out the podcast below:

Ad

WWE star Dominik Mysterio called out John Cena to a match

During a recent edition of The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, the host pitched a scenario where John Cena would come after Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Dirty Dom was open to this challenge and called Cena out, saying that they could lock horns if the GOAT wanted to finish his "Grand Slam quest."

Ad

"I mean, he can try. What's that thing he says? You want some? Come get some. You know what, John? You know where I'm at. If you want to finish your Grand Slam quest, these little side quests you're on, I'm here all day. Every Monday, you know where I'll be," Mysterio said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's WWE retirement tour going forward.

Ad

Please credit IMPAULSIVE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!