WWE reportedly left major names in the dark about their future in the draft

WWE reportedly did not tell some of its top stars that they were moving brands in Friday's draft on SmackDown.

To the surprise of nobody, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns was the first pick of the 2023 WWE draft. Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were also part of the selection as members of The Bloodline.

Some of the superstars who switched brands on Friday include Biana Belair, The Street Profits, Imperium, Edge, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, The O.C., Damage CTRL, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn were also drafted out of NXT.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, most of the talent who switched brands had no idea it was coming, not even some of the top stars. Changes made due to the draft will officially take place after Backlash on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The draft will continue on Monday night on Raw in Forth Worth, Texas. Some of the big names eligible to get picked are Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, The Usos, and the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Results of WWE supplemental draft after Night 1

SmackDown only had two picks in the supplemental draft. Hit Row and Lacey Evans are both staying in the blue brand, while Raw had a total of nine selections after Night 1.

Apollo Crews is back on the main roster after almost a year in NXT. Crews will be joined by JD McDonagh and Zoey Stark, while Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, and Maximum Male Models will all remain with the red brand. The team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are also now part of Raw.

SmackDown stars Natalya and the Viking Raiders have also made the switch. However, Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali went undrafted and were declared free agents.

NXT star Von Wagner was also declared a free agent following the supplemental draft. While Omos and MVP were listed as free agents, MVP clarified that he negotiated their status so that Omos could appear on both Raw and SmackDown.

