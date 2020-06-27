WWE reportedly planning shows with real fans outside the Performance Center

It's been a long time since WWE have hosted shows with real fans present at the venue. Ever since the social-distancing instructions were imposed as a precaution against Covid-19, most of the wrestling shows including WWE have been taping the weekly program.

In the case of WWE, the last few weeks saw the introduction of NXT talents making up for the audience for RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Moreover, the PPVs, including WrestleMania 36 and Money in the Bank 2020 were also pre-taped, which allowed WWE to explore the potential of cinematic matches.

Having said that, the recent backstage rumours now suggest that WWE are reportedly planning to book live shows with real fans and are looking to move the production out of the Performance Center and the Full Sail University. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that WWE are currently looking for venues to book shows that will allow fans to watch the matches live while implementing the social-distancing rules.

The report further suggests that one the arenas listed as a potential venue for a WWE live show is RP Funding Center. The arena has been previously used by other wrestling promotions such as ROH. WWE have not yet commented on the reports as of this writing.

WWE has had a tough time fitting their scheduled tapings in the allotted time the last couple of weeks. https://t.co/cONkYb407D — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2020

WWE's recent struggle with Covid-19

A few months ago, WWW announced that they would continue the tapings of the weekly shows in a protected environment at the Performance Center. And they managed to do quite well until this week, when a few WWE employees tested positive for Covid-19.

WWE presenters Renee Young and Kayla Braxton confirmed on their respective social media handles that they contracted the virus. In addition, it was reported to several others have been tested positive for Covid-19, including one in-ring talent.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

WWE confirmed that they would be testing their employees continuously before the tapings. Those who have already been tested are still awaiting their results.

Quite a few Superstars refused to work during the pandemic, including Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. The latest to join that list is Kevin Owens who also chose to stay at home rather than being a part of the tapings. WWE didn't ask any Superstar to work against their wishes, and anyone who chose to quarantine with their family was free to do so.