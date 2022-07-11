WWE's latest stance on controversial incident involving Ric Flair

Despite the controversial atmosphere surrounding him, Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE are seemingly on good terms once again.

The Nature Boy's signature 'Woo!' audio was added back to the introductory video package that airs before each WWE show. He also took to social media to thank Vince McMahon for giving him back his spot and 'dignity.'

Flair was removed from the video after a Dark Side of the Ring episode highlighted the Plane Ride From Hell wherein a flight attendant had accused him of sexual misconduct. WWE distanced itself from Flair when the incident became public.

However, Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that tensions between Flair and the company have simmered down. The company even worked with the 16-time world champion on WWE Heels Show on Peacock.

The countdown to Ric Flair's last match

The WWE veteran is preparing to come out of retirement for his final match at Starrcast V in Nashville on July 31.

The 73 year-old is currently in training with the assistance of Jay Lethal. He has been keeping fans updated in the weeks leading up to the highly anticipated match on his social media. Flair also tweeted an image of his boots with a countdown to the match.

There is no confirmation on his opponents. However, reports say it could be a six-man tag team match.

Flair last competed in the ring nearly 10 years ago on IMPACT Wrestling.

