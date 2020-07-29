WWE reportedly wants to write Aleister Black off TV

As reported earlier, Aleister Black's push in WWE is seemingly coming to an end. The latest backstage reports suggest that the creative team is planning on writing Aleister Black off WWE television for a while.

In a recent report, Wrestling Inc stated that the segment featuring Aleister Black on this week's episode of RAW might have been planned to remove the Superstar from TV for a while.

Other reports (via Wrestling Observer Radio) suggest that the original plans to write Aleister Black off of WWE television was to have him attacked by Seth Rollins. The attack by Rollins and his disciples would lead to a storyline injury that ruled him out of action for some time. As of this writing, there have been no reports on how long WWE plans to keep Aleister Black off of RAW.

Aleister Black and his recent run on WWE RAW

Up until a few weeks ago, Aleister Black was playing a crucial role in the feud between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. Black along with Humberto Carrillo were involved in the storyline as Rey Mysterio's allies and would often help even things out against Rollins, Murphy, and Austin Theory.

However, last week, Aleister Black lost against Seth Rollins, and the segment ended with The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple Murphy brutalizing Black's arm.

This week on RAW, Rollins and Murphy shared the ring with Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik. The brief yet entertaining segment saw Dominik impressing the spectators with his skills, especially when it came to selling. During this altercation, Aleister Black came out and tried to get the better of Rollins and Murphy.

Rollins ordered Murphy to injure Aleister Black in the same way they injured Rey Mysterio. After a brief moment of hesitation, Murphy gave in and unleashed a brutal attack on Black. He made the latter kneel and jammed his eye against the edge of the steel steps at ringside.

It's also been reported that one of Rey Mysterio's conditions for re-signing the contract with WWE was a push for his son Dominik. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for all the Superstars involved in this storyline and what's next for Aleister Black.