WWE reportedly wanted to make a released superstar Charlotte Flair's on-screen protege 

Chelsea Green sat down for an hour-long interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, and the now-former WWE Superstar spoke at length about the nixed creative plans for her in the company.

Just like many other wrestlers who worked for WWE, Chelsea Green's career suffered from a lack of storyline direction coupled with a knack for picking up untimely injuries.

Chelsea Green revealed that her original WWE call-up happened in 2019, but it wasn't the full-fledged call-up that most stars receive.

Green felt that there might have been a miscommunication between NXT and WWE's main roster officials, as she was soon back on the Black and Gold brand. Green recalled teaming up with Charlotte Flair for a tag team match on WWE NXT in May 2020 against Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley.

"So, I originally got called up in December 2019. But it was kind of a weird call-up. It was a miscommunication, maybe between NXT and the main roster. I was called up, but I was, but I wasn't. And then I was on TV in NXT, which I was so happy about, you know, obviously, I wanted to get called up, but nobody had made officials. So, to be then called to TV was awesome, and then Triple H pulled me aside in April or May of 2020, right before the pandemic, or right around that time, because we had just done a tag match. Charlotte and I vs. Io and Rhea, and that was the day I got officially called up."

I don't know if you can get a better spot than that: Chelsea Green on Charlotte Flair being her WWE mentor

Chelsea Green and Charlotte Flair picked up the win that night, and Green felt that WWE legitimately had plans of making her Flair's protege.

Charlotte Flair raised Green's arm after the match, and the former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star believed The Queen endorsed her as the next big thing.

Was Chelsea Green supposed to become the next Charlotte Flair?

Chelsea Green even heard 'rumblings' backstage about Charlotte Flair possibly becoming her on-screen mentor. However, the plan never came to fruition.

All that Chelsea Green got was radio silence, but she loved the idea of being Charlotte Flair's understudy on WWE programming.

"I was just kind of starting to get a little momentum. So, I didn't hear anything. Funny enough, when I was out there at the very end of the match, I heard Charlotte; Charlotte raised my hand and said something. Said something like, 'She is going to be next, or something along the line that made me think that I was going to be partnered with her or I was going to be her protege. And then, is that the right word? protege? Yeah! And then I kind of heard rumblings of that in the weeks after that I was going to be, I don't want to say the next Charlotte, but coming up behind her, with her as my mentor, which is amazing. Like, I don't know if you can get a better spot than that. And, then, kind of radio silence until the next storyline I heard about. I heard about a lot of storylines."

Chelsea Green also revealed all the details of her 30-minute backstage meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during her chat with Fightful.

