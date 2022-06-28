Kevin Owens' match pulled from WWE RAW

WWE announced a change of plans ahead of Kevin Owens' bout against Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod.

Kevin Owens and Ezekiel have crossed paths ever since the latter's debut on the RAW after WrestleMania. Owens refused to accept that Zeke was Elias' younger brother and insisted that they were the same person.

Although the two have faced each other in previous months, it seems like the two men are still unable to bury the hatchet. The former Universal Champion was scheduled to face Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod on the latest episode of RAW.

Unfortunately, it was then announced during the latest episode of RAW that the match will be "rescheduled." A potential date on when the match will take place was not given.

WWE @WWE



His opponent could be either Ezekiel, Elias or Elrod (the younger brother of



TONIGHT: @FightOwensFight will get his chance to qualify for the Men's #MITB Ladder Match!His opponent could be either Ezekiel, Elias or Elrod (the younger brother of @IAmNotEliasWWE).Will we be meeting a new member of the family? #WWERaw

The previous episode of RAW featured a return and reunion between Elias and Ezekiel. The two were seen talking in a backstage segment.

The Drifter then took to the ring to hold a live performance, but the concert was cut short when Owens interfered. After the two brawled inside the ring, The Prizefighter received a guitar shot to his back.

WWE @WWE



@FightOwensFight #WWERaw Have you ever wanted to do this to someone?

With their match now put on hold, it remains to be seen what will happen next between the brothers and the former WWE Universal Champion.

