WWE Results: Seth Rollins humbles top champion after an intense Steel Cage match, "fired" superstar wrestles at Cleveland Live Event

WWE Holiday Tour saw an epic Live Event unfold in Cleveland, Ohio, where top superstars picked up big wins to gain momentum ahead of the Royal Rumble season.

The night featured two title matches, but neither championship changed hands. Becky Lynch challenged RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the title to kick-start the show.

However, their match ended in no contest after Bayley's interference. The Damage CTRL Leader took the opportunity to cut a heel promo, but both Belair and Lynch joined forces to punish Bayley for her actions.

Bobby Lashley has returned to active in-ring competition after being "fired" on WWE RAW earlier this month. He defeated Omos to extend his winning streak at House Shows this week.

Seth Rollins was the night's biggest draw as the crowd sang his theme song in unison. The Architect challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match.

Although he couldn't dethrone Theory, Rollins got his payback against the champion after the main event. The champion's celebration was cut short when The Architect hit him with a superkick and followed it up with a devastating Stomp.

Rollins proceeded to get on top of the infamous steel structure to celebrate with WWE fans in the audience.

What else happened at the WWE Live Event in Cleveland?

According to Wrestling Headlines, several top RAW Superstars were in action at the entertaining show.

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim locked horns with Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. The O.C. members picked up a convincing victory against the heel faction from the red brand.

A chaotic Miz TV segment led to a singles match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis. The latter picked up a win via DQ, leading to a tag team match.

Lumis joined forces with Johnny Gargano, and the duo defeated Miz and Baron Corbin on the show. A second tag team match saw The Street Profits defeat the Alpha Academy in an entertaining bout.

