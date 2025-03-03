WWE reveals Michael Cole's reaction to landscape-changing moment at Elimination Chamber

WWE shared Michael Cole's reaction to a major moment at Elimination Chamber on social media today. The premium live event aired this past Saturday at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada.

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and earned a title match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The Rock confronted Rhodes at the end of the PLE and asked for his response to the offer he had made. The American Nightmare refused with an NSFW message and Michael Cole was left speechless. You can check out the RAW announcer's reaction to the incredible moment in the video shared by WWE on Instagram below.

After this moment, Cody Rhodes and John Cena hugged, but the Cenation Leader locked eyes with The Rock. The Final Boss gave a signal, and Cena shockingly turned heel.

The 47-year-old hit Rhodes with a low blow and beat him down in the ring. The Rock also whipped Cody with a weight belt with the date of Dusty Rhodes' death written on it. Popular rapper Travis Scott also accompanied The Final Boss to the ring and slapped Cody Rhodes in the face at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Ex-WWE employee reacts to Michael Cole's comments about Vince McMahon

Jonathan Coachman shared his thoughts on Michael Cole's comments about Vince McMahon.

Cole was recently a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast and disclosed that he would never disparage Vince McMahon because of everything he had done for his career. Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Coachman stated that he understood why Michael Cole didn't want to be negative about his former boss and also predicted that Vince McMahon would return to the company in the future.

"Michael said that he would never disparage Vince McMahon's name because he would not even be where he is without Vince McMahon. I'm kind of in the same boat because Vince hired me on the spot. I was there for 10 years, then went back for another couple, so I'm very conflicted when it comes to Vince McMahon. We've seen him now make more public appearances in the Super Bowl and whatnot. Where are you at right now with the fact that the federal government dropped their stuff? As soon as he gets done with Janel [Grant], I think he's going to try and get back in the game," Coachman said. [From 3:33 - 4:02]

You can check out the video below for Coachman's comments:

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be the first show following Elimination Chamber 2025. It will be interesting to see what the fallout will be from John Cena's stunning heel turn over the weekend.

