WWE reveals whereabouts of the Women's World Championship after surprise RAW ending

The chase for the WWE Women's World Championship has been up-and-down during WrestleMania 41 Season. This past Monday's RAW ended with another major swerve as a double DQ prevented Rhea Ripley from dethroning IYO SKY, thanks in-part to the special referee. A big question coming out of the angle was the status of IYO's title belt, and now WWE has provided an update.

Monday's RAW main event was to finalize special referee Bianca Belair's opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The EST called the double DQ after she was inadvertently hit multiple times. A brawl broke out post-match, ending with Ripley laying out both rivals with Riptides in the middle of the ring. Fans chanted for one more, so she planted Belair with a second-rope Riptide, then the loaded live RAW episode closed with Rhea raising the title over the WrestleMania opponents.

The Eradicator has returned the Women's World Championship to The Genius of The Sky. Ripley potentially leaving RAW with the strap was the subject of widespread rumors, speculation, memes, and debates over the last 24 hours, but WWE confirmed via Instagram that Rhea laid the title over IYO after the show went off the air.

"Mami is ALWAYS... you know the saying. [smiling face with horns emoji] [fire emoji]," wrote WWE with the video below.

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has Belair vs. SKY listed for WrestleMania 41. However, it's heavily rumored that this will be turned into a Triple Threat, with Ripley added.

WWE RAW and SmackDown updates for next week

Rhea Ripley is currently advertised for the final two RAW episodes before WrestleMania 41, but it's interesting that Bianca Belair is not as she's usually a featured superstar like Ripley. However, Belair is advertised for the final SmackDown shows before WrestleMania.

Next week's RAW will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Adam Pearce has announced a Seth Rollins appearance for RAW, plus the ring return of El Grande Americano, and Bayley challenging Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

Friday's SmackDown in Chicago will feature a hometown appearance by CM Punk. Belair will be there for Naomi's match with B-Fab, and Jacob Fatu will face Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match.

