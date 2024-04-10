WWE: Rhea Ripley reacts to Bayley's surprising new look following WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Bayley's new look after WrestleMania 40 caught Rhea Ripley's attention, and Mami has a message for her.

At the Showcase of the Immortals, The Role Model clashed with IYO SKY for the Women's Championship. The two women were a part of the dominant Damage CTRL faction alongside Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors. However, after winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, The Genius of SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Kai betrayed the 34-year-old star.

Bayley emerged triumphant over IYO SKY in a singles match to become the new Women's Champion in Philadelphia. As for The Judgment Day member, she defeated Becky Lynch to retain the Women's World Championship at 'Mania.

After The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Role Model showed off an impressive new look on Instagram. Rocking some shaved Pyramids and an "XL" design on the back of her head, Bayley seems to be commemorating WrestleMania 40 as a major turning point in her career.

Rhea Ripley, took to social media to share her opinion on Bayley's new look with a seven-word message. She replied:

Check out the screenshot of Mami's response below:

“Go have a back spasm”… I WILL! 🤣🔥."

The Nightmare's comment on the former Damage CTRL member's post.

A Wrestling veteran was not impressed with a WWE star attacking Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed The Judgment Day member getting attacked by Liv Morgan on this week's red show. The former SmackDown Women's Champion assaulted Ripley until several officials ran in to put a stop to the backstage drama.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Morgan blindsiding Mami was a waste of time and the feud would hit a dead end because Rhea Ripley would come out on top. He said:

"We got Liv Morgan attacking Rhea Ripley. What a waste of freaking time!"

Watch the video below:

As of now, WWE has only teased a rivalry between Liv and The Nightmare. Fans will have to wait until Friday Night SmackDown to see who will challenge Bayley for the Women's Championship.

