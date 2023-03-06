WWE Road To WM Results: RAW star puts Solo Sikoa through a table, Sami Zayn takes on heel faction, top star loses twice (Kitchener, 03/05)

WWE continued its Road to WrestleMania live tour as the SmackDown roster stopped over in Kitchener, Ontario, for another house show. The event emanated from the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium and featured top stars from the blue brand in action.

The show kicked off with a title match as Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. The Ring General has not been pinned or submitted since making his main roster debut, and the streak continued in Ontario as he again retained the title.

Gunther was once again in action in the main event, where Imperium took on Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag team match. The Austrian was on the losing side this time as Zayn picked up the victory for his team.

HeelByNature.com @HeelByNatureYT Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs Imperium is tonight’s main event. #WWEKitchener Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs Imperium is tonight’s main event. #WWEKitchener https://t.co/ZdjHRwfc3q

Rhea Ripley and Kevin Owens from RAW also competed at the show alongside their SmackDown colleagues.

The Eradicator defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match, while Owens faced off against Solo Sikoa. The latter match ended in DQ, after which The Prizefighter put Sikoa through a table.

HeelByNature.com @HeelByNatureYT Rhea Ripley picks up the win against Raquel Rodriguez #WWEKitchener Rhea Ripley picks up the win against Raquel Rodriguez #WWEKitchener https://t.co/VzGU0mkCbM

LA Knight was once again involved in two matches. The 40-year-old star competed against Santos Escobar and Drew McIntyre in back-to-back matches. He was on the losing end both times.

HeelByNature.com @HeelByNatureYT LA Knight pulling double duty tonight. Suffering his second loss in a row. #WWEKitchener LA Knight pulling double duty tonight. Suffering his second loss in a row. #WWEKitchener https://t.co/5Urk4uW0Or

Ridge Holland was also in action in Kitchener as he defeated Cruz Del Toro in a singles match.

Charlotte Flair retained the SmackDown Women's Championship over Shayna Baszler in the second title match of the night.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Kitchener, Ontario, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Intercontinental Title: GUNTHER (c) def. Ricochet Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez Santos Escobar def. LA Knight Drew McIntyre def. LA Knight Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa Via DQ Ridge Holland def. Cruz del Toro WWE SmackDown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair (c) d Shayna Baszler Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Sami Zayn def. Imperium: GUNTHER, L Kaiser, G Vinci

That's all from the live event in Ontario, Canada. Share your thoughts on the match card by sounding off in the comments!

