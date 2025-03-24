WWE Road to WrestleMania results: CM Punk in dream match, Charlotte Flair's new rivalry, Bron Breakker defends, The Bloodline (Nottingham, 3/23)

WWE is moving forward with its Road to WrestleMania 41 tour of Europe. The annual tour stopped at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England today for a stacked card with three title matches and a dream main event.

Rey Mysterio opened the show to a big pop from the Nottingham crowd. Finn Balor was out next, also to mostly cheers. After a back-and-forth match, Rey won with a 619 and his springboard splash. Chelsea Green then retained the Women's United States Championship over Michin in the second match of the evening. The inaugural title holder hit her opponent with the Unprettier after interference by Alba Fyre.

Andrade and Carmelo Hayes reignited their rivalry in the next match. The former AEW star got the win via pinfall. Sheamus was out next to a massive ovation from the UK crowd. Despite a back-and-forth banger with Bron Breakker, The Celtic Warrior failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship. Breakker and Sheamus were praised for their chemistry and hard-hitting physicality.

A tag team bout took place as the fifth match of the evening with Jimmy Uso and Braun Strowman defeating Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. This was described as another physical brawl with Uso hitting a big splash on Tonga for the pin to send the show into intermission.

The New Day was out next to strong heel heat while The War Raiders were cheered by the WWE Universe for starting the proceedings after the intermission. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods failed to dethrone the World Tag Team Champions Erik and Ivar. Charlotte Flair then defeated Piper Niven in their second-ever match after Flair won their first encounter on Saturday in Belfast. Despite Alba Fyre's presence, The Queen made Niven submit with the Figure Eight.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes teamed up in the main event after a viral ringside moment. Gunther and Solo Sikoa were their oddball opponents, and the match was described as hot from start to finish. As the World Heavyweight Champion and The Bloodline's Problem looked to finish the babyfaces, Gunther inadvertently chopped Sikoa, and in return received a Samoan Spike. Punk then ducked another Spike as the former AEW stars double-teamed The Street Champion with a GTS into a CrossRhodes, allowing Punk to get the pin.

The Second City Saint and The American Nightmare spent several minutes celebrating the win with promos and a bit of joking around, including a spot with Punk on Cody's shoulders. WWE fans were then brought into the ring as the two wrestling legends signed turnbuckles and other items and closed the event by spending more quality time at ringside.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania live event results

Here are the full results from the non-televised WWE live event at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, on Sunday, March 23:

WWE will continue the tour on Monday with RAW in Glasgow, Scotland, and Friday's SmackDown in London. After weekend live events in Austria and the Netherlands, the tour will wrap with next week's RAW in London.

