WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Rhea Ripley runs away from former ally, Solo Sikoa defeats Bloodline's major rival (Fargo, ND, 03/18)

WWE continued its ongoing Road to WrestleMania tour with another live event in Fargo, North Dakota. The second house show of the day featured stars from both brands and was live from the Fargo Dome.

The evening started with a title match as The Usos defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against the Brawling Brutes. Jey and Jimmy recently got back on the same page after weeks of tension between them. The duo proved why they are the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history as they secured a victory over the Brutes.

The action continued with a singles match between Shotzi and Shayna Baszler, where the former picked up a surprising victory over her fierce rival. The Viking Raiders were also in action at the Fargo Dome. The former NXT Tag Team Champions defeated Legado Del Fantasma.

Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship in the second title match of the night. The Queen faced off against Sonya Deville, who has been a thorn in her side over the last few weeks. However, Deville was once again unable to usurp the 14-time women's champion.

Rhea Ripley, who is slated to face Flair at WrestleMania 39, took on Raquel Rodriguez on the Road to WrestleMania. Despite winning the match, Ripley continued to attack Rodriguez after the bout before Liv Morgan came out with a kendo stick to make the save.

Next up was a six-man tag team match where Drew McIntyre teamed up with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to take on The Imperium. The Scotsman will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania in a triple-threat match that also includes Sheamus. McIntyre and co. were victorious this time around.

The main event for the night was a singles match between Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. The former NXT Champion was in control of the contest before he was distracted by Jimmy and Jey Uso. The Bloodline's numbers advantage proved too much in the end as Sikoa picked up the win to end the action-packed evening.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Fargo, North Dakota, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Jimmy and Jey Uso def. The Brawling Brutes Shotzi def. Shayna Baszler The Viking Raiders def. Legado del Fantasma WWE Smackdown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sonya Deville Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez Drew McIntyre, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson def. Imperium Solo Sikoa def. Sami Zayn

